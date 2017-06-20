June 19 Total Energy Services Inc

* Announces new syndicated credit facilities

* Credit facility is expected to become effective on June 20, 2017

* Announced it has agreed to terms on $225 million of revolving credit facilities with syndicate of lenders led by HSBC bank Canada

* Says total may elect to increase amounts available to it under credit facility, at any time during term, by up to $75 million

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: