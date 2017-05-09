May 9 Total Energy Services Inc

* Total Energy Services Inc. announces Q1 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $84.5 million, up 69 percent

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Total Energy Services says North American oil and natural gas drilling and completion activity levels continued recovery which began in Q4 of 2016

