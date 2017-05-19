BRIEF-AAC Holdings reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
* AAC Holdings Inc reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
May 19 Savanna Energy Services Corp
* Total Energy Services Inc and Savanna Energy Services Corp announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd
* Co acquired 99.8 million savanna shares under offer, representing approximately 84.4% of total number of outstanding Savanna shares
* In addition, Total Energy acquired aggregate of 1.8 million Savanna shares in market transactions while offer was outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Armistice Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc, as of June 9, 2017 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sM4eCk) Further company coverage:
* Has sold one of its existing vessels, bulk beothuk, to a third party for $7 million cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: