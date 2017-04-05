GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar pares losses after Fed decision
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
April 5 Total Energy Services Corp :
* Board of directors of Savanna has been reconstituted following Total Energy's recent acquisition of common shares of Savanna
* Effective Wednesday, all of directors of Savanna, with exception of Allen Brooks, resigned as directors of Savanna
* Chris Strong has resigned as president and chief executive officer of Savanna
* Strong's replacement will be determined by Savanna board in due course
* Effective Wednesday, seven new directors were appointed to Savanna board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge on Wednesday said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not fully weigh the impacts of the Dakota Access pipeline and ordered it to reconsider sections of its environmental analysis.
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Concesiones, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, and IFM Global Infrastructure Fund will launch on Thursday a share buyback for OHL Mexico stock, the Mexican unit said on Wednesday.