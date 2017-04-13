BRIEF-Tailyn Technologies to pay 2016 dividend on July 27
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 27
April 13 Touchcorp Ltd
* Co has received a confidential, conditional, unsolicited, indicative and non-binding expression of interest to acquire company's operating assets
* Has considered indicative proposal and has determined that it does not constitute a superior proposal as defined in the agreement with Afterpay
* Touchcorp continues to pursue Afterpay Merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will acquire 100 percent stake in GALAXY Inc, which is engaged in on-demand publishing business and media business, for 140 million yen
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 15