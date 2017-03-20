BRIEF-Black Diamond Inc files for up to $200 million of mixed shelf
* Black Diamond Inc files for up to $200 million of Mixed Shelf - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ruJ4Io) Further company coverage:
March 20 Touchstone Exploration Inc:
* Touchstone Exploration - in 2016 co "remained sensitive to low commodity price environment"
* Touchstone Exploration Inc - company currently operates 1,133 wells in Trinidad, 410 of which had associated production in 2016
* Touchstone Exploration Inc - year end, proved reserves increased 2 percent to 8,977 mbbl, replacing 134 percent of 2016 production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
* Selecta Biosciences reports data from ongoing phase 2 trial of lead candidate, sel-212, in development for chronic severe gout