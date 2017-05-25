May 25 Touchstone Exploration Inc

* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement

* Total of 20 million new common shares placed at an issue price of approximately C$0.1276 per placing share

* To seek a dual listing by applying for admission of common shares of no par value to trading on AIM market of LSE

* Dealings are expected to commence on AIM on June 26, 2017