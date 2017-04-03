Cycling-LeMond says restricting radios would make Tour more exciting
LONDON, June 15 Three-times Tour de France winner Greg LeMond believes the use of team radios should be restricted to make the three-week race more unpredictable.
April 3 (Reuters) -
* Touchtunes and playnetwork agree to merge
* Touchtunes says acquired certain assets of El Media Group, a new york based background music and services provider Source text for Eikon:
LONDON, June 15 Three-times Tour de France winner Greg LeMond believes the use of team radios should be restricted to make the three-week race more unpredictable.
MELBOURNE, June 15 Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has made fun of U.S. President Donald Trump and alluded to his ties with Russia, according to a leaked tape of an off-the-record media event.
MELBOURNE, June 15 Australian comedian Rebel Wilson has won a defamation suit against a global magazine publisher after the Victorian Supreme Court found a series of articles alleging she was a serial liar had damaged her career, local media reported on Thursday.