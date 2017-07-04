July 4 Tourmaline Oil Corp:
* Tourmaline updates Q2 2017 activities
* Currently operating 10 drilling rigs and will ramp to full
18 rig fleet during first half of July
* Expecting average Q2 2017 production volumes in
235,000-240,000 boepd range
* Approximately 175 new wells will be tied-in during second
half of 2017
* Anticipates reaching 250,000 boepd production milestone
during second half of August 2017
* Remains on track to achieve full-year 2017 production
guidance of 240,000-260,000 boepd
* Planned outages on TCPL and Spectra/Enbridge were both
extended longer than originally estimated
* Unplanned shutdown on Alliance system further reduced
monthly volumes
* Cash flow, capital spending and cash costs are better or
as anticipated for Q2
