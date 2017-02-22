BRIEF-S&P places Amazon.com's ratings on creditwatch negative on debt-financed acquisition of Whole Foods
* S&P says Amazon.com ratings placed on creditwatch negative on debt-financed acquisition of Whole Foods Source http://bit.ly/2roKvnW
Feb 22 Tourmaline Oil Corp
* Tourmaline Oil Corp increases 2P reserves 64% in 2016 to reach 1.75 billion barrels of oil equivalent
* Tourmaline Oil Corp says current daily production is approximately 235,000 boepd
* Tourmaline Oil Corp says expects average Q1 2017 production of between 230,000 and 235,000 boepd
* Tourmaline Oil Corp says anticipated average annual production guidance for 2017 of 240,000-260,000 boepd
* Tourmaline Oil Corp says in total, company expects to bring 75-80 new wells on-stream during q1 of 2017
* Tourmaline Oil Corp says 2016 annual production growth was 20% over 2015
* Tourmaline Oil Corp says company expects an exit 2017 debt-to-cash flow of approximately 1.0 times Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 16 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 it suspected some of its vehicles had at least one "defeat device" that improperly bypassed emissions controls, emails disclosed under a public records request on Friday show.
SAO PAULO/SANTIAGO, June 16 A unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA is in talks to buy a controlling stake in Brazil pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, whose controlling family ensnared in a corruption scandal put it on the block after signing a plea deal with prosecutors.