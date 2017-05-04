May 4 Tourmaline Oil Corp
* Tourmaline achieves strong earnings as well as record
production and cash flow in the first quarter
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.37
* Q1 2017 production of 233,278 boepd, a 22% increase over
prior quarter
* Q1 revenue rose 67 percent to c$466.6 million
* Tourmaline oil corp - current daily production is ranging
between 240,000 - 245,000 boepd
* expects to bring approximately 32 new wells on production
during q2
* first-half 2017 capital budget of $575.0 million will be
less than or equal to first-half cash flow
* expects full year 2017 operating expenses per boe to
increase slightly over q1 rate
* Tourmaline oil corp - anticipates delivering over 30%
production growth in 2017 with full-year capital budget of $1.3
billion
* company's average operating cost target is approximately
$3.60/boe in 2017
* management believes company has sufficient resources to
fund its 2017 exploration and development program
