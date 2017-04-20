BRIEF-Gateway Lifestyle Group says FY17 underlying net profit guidance revised
* Sees FY17 distributable earnings expected to be about $39 million for FY17, down $4.2 million on prior guidance
April 20 Tower Ltd
* Financial impacts of recent storm activity
* Maximum financial impact of storms associated with ex-cyclone Debbie will be $3.6 million after tax
* Estimates gross claims costs for storms associated with cyclone debbie, including edgecumbe will reach between $10 million and $12 million
* Cyclone Cook's impact was not as significant as expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees FY17 distributable earnings expected to be about $39 million for FY17, down $4.2 million on prior guidance
* Deutsche bank to restructure corporate, investment banking - Bloomberg
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July