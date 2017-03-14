March 15 Tower Ltd:

* Understands that Suncorp Group Limited's stake in tower has now reached 19.99% of shares

* Originally received a non-binding proposal for 100% of tower shares at $1.30 per share from Suncorp Group on 22 february

* Board's advice to shareholders remained unchanged

* Will be asking suncorp to advise whether it intends to employ differential pricing in its proposal

* "it is unclear whether $1.40 per share will be available for all tower shareholders"

* board also continues to closely engage with Fairfax in relation to previously announced scheme and other transaction possibilities