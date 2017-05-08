BRIEF-WageWorks files shelf registration statement for proposed follow-on offering
* Wageworks inc - wageworks is proposing to sell approximately 1.95 million shares of common stock
May 8 Tower Semiconductor Ltd:
* Towerjazz reports first quarter 2017 results: record free cash flow resulting from strong year over year growth in revenue and margins
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.50
* Sees Q2 revenue $345 million, plus or minus 4 percent
* Q1 revenue rose 19 percent to $330 million
* Sees q2 2017 revenue up 13 percent
* Q1 earnings per share $0.45
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $330.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Galway metals inc - received a notice of action issued in ontario superior court of justice
* Says announced a new organizational structure designed to further align organization to its customer needs