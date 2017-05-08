May 8 Tower Semiconductor Ltd:

* Towerjazz reports first quarter 2017 results: record free cash flow resulting from strong year over year growth in revenue and margins

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.50

* Sees Q2 revenue $345 million, plus or minus 4 percent

* Q1 revenue rose 19 percent to $330 million

* Sees q2 2017 revenue up 13 percent

* Q1 earnings per share $0.45

* Q1 earnings per share $0.45

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $330.0 million