BRIEF-THL Credit raises $511 mln collateralized loan obligation
* THL Credit raises $511 million collateralized loan obligation
April 27 Town And Country Financial Corp
* Town and country financial corporation reports first-quarter 2017 net income and dividend
* Q1 core operating earnings per share $0.43 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Q1 revenue rose 30 percent to $8.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* THL Credit raises $511 million collateralized loan obligation
* Guggenheim Investments places 39 ETFS on the new no-transaction-fee ETF platform by BNY Mellon’s Pershing Source text for Eikon:
June 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: