BRIEF-Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical says dividend payment date on June 22
June 15 Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
March 29 Town Health International Medical Group Ltd
* Fy revenue from continuing operations hk$1.01 billion versus hk$828.9 million
* Group recorded a profit for year of approximately hk$78.1 million versus hk$260.9 million
* Board recommended a final dividend of hk0.28 cent per share for year ended 31 december 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2oykFMn) Further company coverage:
June 15 Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 A UPS driver opened fire with a handgun inside a United Parcel Service Inc delivery center in San Francisco on Wednesday, killing three co-workers before fatally shooting himself as police closed in, authorities and company officials said.
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.33 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21