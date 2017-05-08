BRIEF-Seattle Genetics discontinues Phase 3 trial of vadastuximab talirine
* Seattle Genetics discontinues Phase 3 cascade trial of vadastuximab talirine (SGN-CD33A) in frontline acute myeloid leukemia
May 8 Town Health International Medical Group Ltd
* Acquisition of additional 30% interest in Auspicious Idea Corporate Development Ltd
* Deal for HK$108 mln
* Board has declared a special dividend of hk14.94 cents per share of company
LONDON, June 19 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.88 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Exper