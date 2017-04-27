BRIEF-Capstone Mining reaches agreement to sell Kutcho Project
* Capstone Mining Corp - intends to use net proceeds from sale primarily to reduce outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility
April 27 TowneBank:
* Towne Bank expands north Carolina presence through the acquisition of Paragon Commercial Corporation and Paragon Commercial Bank
* Towne Bank - shareholders of paragon to get fixed exchange ratio of 1.7250 shares of townebank common stock for each outstanding share of paragon stock
* Towne Bank - exchange ratio implies deal value per share of $59.25 or about $323.7 million based on Townebank's closing stock price of $34.35 on April 26
* Towne Bank - Robert C. Hatley, president and CEO of Paragon, will continue in his current role as president and CEO of Paragon division
* Towne Bank - Hatley and Paragon board chairman, Howard Jung, will join Townebank corporate board
* Towne Bank - acquisition of Paragon is expected to be immediately accretive to Townebank's earnings in 2018 and also thereafter
* Towne Bank - transaction is expected to be nominally dilutive, less than 1%, to Townebank's tangible book value at closing
* Towne Bank - plans to operate in Raleigh, Charlotte, and Cary markets as Paragon Bank, a division of Townebank
* Towne Bank - based on data as of March 31, combined co would have total assets of $9.7 billion, total loans of $7.1 billion, total deposits of $7.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Desert Star to acquire the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc-silver-gold project from Capstone Mining and announces updated PFS results; post tax C$265 million NPV8pct and 27.6pct IRR
June 15 The planned merger of DuPont and Dow Chemical Co on Thursday has won U.S. antitrust approval on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday.