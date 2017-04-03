April 3 Toyota Motor North America Inc:

* Toyota Motor North America Inc reported its u.s. March 2017 sales of 215,224 units, a decrease of 2.1 percent from march 2016 on a volume basis

* "In March, luxury utility vehicles continued to move off dealer lots"

* With the same number of selling days in March 2017 compared to March 2016, sales were down 2.1 percent on a DSR basis Source text: (toyota.us/2nwjHPO) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)