PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 21
June 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 1 Toyota Motor North America Inc:
* Toyota recalls certain model year 2016 and 2017 Tacoma vehicles
* About 32,000 vehicles are involved in recall
* V6 engine crankshaft timing rotor in the involved vehicles may have been produced with excessive anti-corrosion coating
* Conducting a safety recall of certain model year 2016 and 2017 V6 engine Toyota Tacoma vehicles in the U.S. Source text (toyota.us/2siRijZ) Further company coverage:
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson