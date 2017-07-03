UPDATE 2-Bosch says demand for driver assistance systems taking off
* Bosch to enter new mobility service markets (Adds comment from Bosch board member)
July 3 Toyota Motor Corp:
* Toyota Motor North America reports U.S. sales for June 2017 and first half
* Toyota Motor North America - reported June 2017 sales of 202,376 units, up 2.1 percent on both a volume and daily selling rate (dsr) basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bosch to enter new mobility service markets (Adds comment from Bosch board member)
FRANKFURT, July 4 German auto supplier Robert Bosch said its Mobility Solutions division, which makes sophisticated safety systems and autonomous car components, will grow around 7 percent this year, benefiting from a push to make cars more intelligent.
July 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.