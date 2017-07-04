BEIJING, July 4 Toyota Motor Corp says:

* June China vehicle sales up 10.0 percent from a year earlier to 106,900 vehicles, compared to an increase of 9.6 percent in May

* January-June China vehicle sales up 5.4 percent from a year earlier to 624,000 vehicles, compared to a 15.5-percent increase a year ago Further company coverage: (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu)