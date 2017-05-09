UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING May 9 Toyota Motor Corp says:
* April vehicle sales in China rose 7.2 percent from a year earlier to about 108,300 vehicles
* January-April vehicle sales in China totaled about 404,400 vehicles, an increase of 3.1 percent from the same period a year ago (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing.)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources