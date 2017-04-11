April 11Toyou Feiji Electronics Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 40 percent to 65 percent, or to be 11 million yuan to 13 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (7.8 million yuan)

* Says increased operating revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xgj5vF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)