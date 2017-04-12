April 12 Toys R Us Inc (IPO-TOYS.N)

* Toys R Us Inc - qtrly consolidated net sales were $4,661 million, a decrease of $192 million compared to prior year period

* Qtrly consolidated same store sales were down 3.0%

* Toys R Us Inc - qtrly operating earnings were $480 million, compared to $447 million in prior year period