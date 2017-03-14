March 14 TP Icap Plc:
* FY profit before tax GBP 56.8 million after exceptional
items and acquisition, disposal and integration costs
* FY operating profit GBP 73.3 million after exceptional
items and acquisition, disposal and integration costs
* Not recommending a final dividend
* Says will continue to look for other opportunities to
deliver our objectives to build revenue and raise quality and
quantity of earnings
* FY revenue before exceptional and acquisition related
items of 891.5 million stg
* Board expects to declare its next interim dividend payable
in November 2017 when 2017 interim announcement is made in
August
* Revenue in first two months of 2017, on a pro forma basis,
in line with same period last year at constant exchange rates,
and 11% higher as reported
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)