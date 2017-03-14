March 14 TP Icap Plc:

* FY profit before tax GBP 56.8 million after exceptional items and acquisition, disposal and integration costs

* FY operating profit GBP 73.3 million after exceptional items and acquisition, disposal and integration costs

* Not recommending a final dividend

* Says will continue to look for other opportunities to deliver our objectives to build revenue and raise quality and quantity of earnings

* FY revenue before exceptional and acquisition related items of 891.5 million stg

* Board expects to declare its next interim dividend payable in November 2017 when 2017 interim announcement is made in August

* Revenue in first two months of 2017, on a pro forma basis, in line with same period last year at constant exchange rates, and 11% higher as reported