May 11 (Reuters) -

* TP ICAP says revenue in four months to April 2017 of 619 million pounds.

* Trading conditions throughout period remained mixed with revenue growth driven by above average volumes in March, reflecting the impact of increased volatility from interest rate rises in the United States, changes in the ECB's outlook and political uncertainty in the United States and Europe.

* Global broking has seen an increase in revenue driven by good performance in rates, emerging markets businesses, particularly in Europe.

* Energy & commodities division has seen some decline in revenue compared with prior year, but oil business continues to perform well.