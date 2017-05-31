BRIEF-Shanghai Lingang clarifies media reports regarding Tesla
* Says it has not had contact with Tesla, nor has it signed agreement on building factory in China, dismissing media reports
May 31 Superior Industries International Inc
* Tpg group holdings (sbs) advisors, inc reports 16.7 percent stake in superior industries international inc as of may 22, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rci3aY) Further company coverage:
* Michelin group presents its global reorganization project to better serve its customer
* Says it is not aware of Tesla's plan to build factory in China