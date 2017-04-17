BRIEF-Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 17 (Reuters) -
* TPG Pace Energy Holdings Corp files for ipo of up to $600 million - sec filing
* TPG Pace Energy Holdings Corp says it intends to focus its search for a target business in the energy industry Source text: (bit.ly/2oGqnP0)
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Swedish music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the company said in its annual financial statement, ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Adesto Technologies Corporation prices public offering of common stock