April 25 (Reuters) -

* TPG Re Finance Trust Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing

* TPG Re Finance Trust Inc - intend to apply to list the shares of common stock on the NYSE under the symbol “TRTX”

* TPG Re Finance Trust Inc - BofA Merrill lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and Wells Fargo Securities are underwriters to the IPO

* TPG Re Finance Trust Inc says intends to use IPO the net proceeds to originate and acquire target assets Further company coverage: [TPG Re Finance Trust Inc]