BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14
Feb 22 TPG Specialty Lending Inc
* TPG Specialty Lending Inc announces quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 financial results
* TPG Specialty Lending Inc says net investment income of $28.1 million, or $0.47 per share, for quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Net asset value per share was $15.95 at December 31, 2016 as compared to $15.78 at September 30, 2016
* TPG Specialty Lending Inc says approved extension to stock repurchase plan to acquire up to $50 million in aggregate of TSLX's common stock
* Expects that stock repurchase plan will be in effect through earlier of August 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO/MONTREAL, June 16 Marriott International Inc's St. Regis brand is the lead bidder to take over the brand and management rights of a downtown Toronto high-rise bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Jana Partners, the hedge fund that Whole Foods Market Inc Chief Executive John Mackey lambasted as "greedy bastards," stands to make roughly $300 million from the sale of the grocery chain to Amazon.com Inc .