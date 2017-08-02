FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TPG Specialty Lending qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.53​
August 2, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 20 hours ago

BRIEF-TPG Specialty Lending qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.53​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - TPG Specialty Lending Inc

* TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces quarter ended June 30, 2017 financial results; board declares quarterly base dividend of $0.39 per share for the third fiscal quarter of 2017 and a quarterly variable supplemental dividend of $0.09 per share

* Qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.53​

* TPG Specialty Lending Inc - board approved extension of company's stock repurchase plan to acquire up to $50 million in aggregate of TSLX'S common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

