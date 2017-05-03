BRIEF-Pacific Current Group announces $30 million institutional placement
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement
May 3 Tpg Specialty Lending Inc
* Tpg Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces quarter ended march 31, 2017 financial results
* Tpg Specialty Lending Inc says net investment income of $28.5 million, or $0.48 per share, for quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Tpg Specialty Lending Inc says net asset value per share was $16.04 at march 31, 2017 as compared to $15.95 at december 31, 2016
* Tpg Specialty Lending Inc says board of directors has declared a quarterly base dividend of $0.39 per share
* Tpg Specialty Lending Inc says qtrly net income per share $0.47 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.