March 21 Tpg Telecom Ltd

* HY revenue up 8 pct to $1,241.8 million

* HY profit for the period attributable to owners of $224 million up 11 pct

* Interim dividend for FY17 8.0 cents per share

* Directors reaffirm guidance provided in September 2016 for underlying EBITDA for group for full year FY17 to be in range of $820-830m