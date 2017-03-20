BRIEF-Coriant announces strategic investment by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management
* Coriant announces strategic investment by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management
March 21 Tpg Telecom Ltd
* HY revenue up 8 pct to $1,241.8 million
* HY profit for the period attributable to owners of $224 million up 11 pct
* Interim dividend for FY17 8.0 cents per share
* Directors reaffirm guidance provided in September 2016 for underlying EBITDA for group for full year FY17 to be in range of $820-830m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Coriant announces strategic investment by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management
* Adesto Technologies Corporation prices public offering of common stock
* DeepMarkit corp - has concluded a private placement with Allstate Enterprise Consulting Limited