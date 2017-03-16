BRIEF-Bengal Energy Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* Crude oil sales revenue was $2.2 million in Q4 2017, which is 4pct lower than $2.3 million recorded in Q3 2017
March 16 TPI Composites Inc
* TPI Composites Inc qtrly total billings of $197.6 million
* TPI Composites, Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings results
* Q4 loss per share $0.07
* Q4 sales $185.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $191.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* TPI Composites Inc sees 2017 total billings of between $930 million and $950 million
* TPI Composites Inc sees 2017 average sales price per blade of between $105,000 and $110,000
* TPI Composites Inc - 2017 estimated megawatts of sets delivered to be between 6,350 and 6,600
* TPI Composites Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures to be between $75 million and $85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crude oil sales revenue was $2.2 million in Q4 2017, which is 4pct lower than $2.3 million recorded in Q3 2017
MIAMI, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday ordered tighter restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and a clampdown on U.S. business dealings with the Caribbean island’s military, saying he was canceling former President Barack Obama's "terrible and misguided deal" with Havana.
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.