UPDATE 1-BHP names Ken MacKenzie as new chairman
SYDNEY, June 16 Mining giant BHP Billiton on Friday named former Australian packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman.
May 1 Tpi Composites Inc
* Tpi composites inc - for three months ended march 31, 2017, expect to report net sales of between $189.7 million and $191.7 million
* Tpi composites inc - for three months ended march 31, 2017, expect billings of between $209.5 million and $211.5 million
* Tpi composites inc - expect to report net income of between $3.1 million and $3.7 million for three months ended march 31, 2017
* Tpi composites inc - diluted earnings per common share are expected to be between $0.09 and $0.11 for three months ended march 31, 2017
* Tpi composites inc - expect to report cash and cash equivalents as of march 31, 2017 of approximately $116 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $215.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating some of the ways Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp , one of the largest consulting firms in the world, charges the government for services and accounts for costs, the company said in a filing on Thursday that sent its shares down 12 percent after the bell.
