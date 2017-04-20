BRIEF-Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
April 20 TrackX Holdings Inc-
* TrackX arranges $3.5 million bought deal private placement
* TrackX Holdings Inc - private placement of 9.2 million units of TrackX , at a price of $0.38 per unit
* TrackX Holdings Inc - proceeds from offering will be used for company's growth initiatives, potential merger and acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.