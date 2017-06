May 11 Trade Desk Inc:

* The trade desk reports first quarter financial results

* Sees FY 2017 revenue at least $291 million

* Q1 revenue $53.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $43.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue of $67 million

* Sees q2 2017 adjusted ebitda of $14.5 million

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted ebitda of $78 million, revised from $72 million

* Q2 revenue view $60.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $60.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S