BlackRock takes Scalable Capital stake in Europe "robo-advisor" push
* First "robo-advice" deal by world's biggest asset manager in Europe
May 10 Trade Desk Inc
* Trade Desk- on May 9, 2017, co, syndicate of banks entered into amended and restated loan and security agreement - SEC filing
* Trade Desk Inc - available funding commitments to registrant under amended credit facility total up to $200.0 million
* Trade Desk Inc - amended revolving credit agreement provides for an increase of $75.0 million in aggregate principal amount of commitments available
* Trade Desk Inc - amended credit facility matures and all outstanding amounts become due and payable on May 9, 2022
* Trade Desk Inc - registrant has right to increase amended credit facility by an amount not to exceed $100.0 million Source text: (bit.ly/2r1BW2o) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 19 TPI Triunfo Participações & Investimentos SA has sold a 50 percent stake in a port terminal to partner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA, a key step toward advancing the debt-laden Brazilian infrastructure firm's turnaround.