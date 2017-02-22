Feb 23 Trade Me Group Ltd-

* Hy revenue up 8.8% yoy to $114.9 million

* Outlook for f17 unchanged: year-on-year ebitda and operating npat growth rates in excess of f16

* Hy net profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to security holders nz $46.1 million up 19.6%

* Interim dividend 8.5 cps

* All figures in nz$