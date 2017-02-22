BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
Feb 23 Trade Me Group Ltd-
* Hy revenue up 8.8% yoy to $114.9 million
* Outlook for f17 unchanged: year-on-year ebitda and operating npat growth rates in excess of f16
* Hy net profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to security holders nz $46.1 million up 19.6%
* Interim dividend 8.5 cps
* All figures in nz$
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing