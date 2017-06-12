UPDATE 2-Turkey steps up support for Qatar, discusses Gulf tensions with Saudi
* Ankara also sending 25 soldiers, armoured vehicles (Recasts with Turkish troop deployment, delivery of supplies)
June 12 EURONEXT:
* TRADING ON ORDINARY SHARES ISSUED BY CEGID GROUP SA WILL RESUME ON EURONEXT PARIS AS OF 13/06/2017 09:00 CEST Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ankara also sending 25 soldiers, armoured vehicles (Recasts with Turkish troop deployment, delivery of supplies)
* Tao Wei and Zhang Bo have been appointed as executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd: