June 2 EURONEXT:

* TRADING ON ORDINARY SHARES ISSUED BY BACCARAT SA IS SUSPENDED ON EURONEXT PARIS AS OF JUNE 2, 2017 AT 09:00 CEST

* TRADING ON ORDINARY SHARES ISSUED BY BACCARAT SA WAS REQUESTED BY CO, FOLLOWING PUBLICATION OF PRESS RELEASE AND UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)