UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 2 EURONEXT:
* TRADING ON ORDINARY SHARES ISSUED BY BACCARAT SA IS SUSPENDED ON EURONEXT PARIS AS OF JUNE 2, 2017 AT 09:00 CEST
* TRADING ON ORDINARY SHARES ISSUED BY BACCARAT SA WAS REQUESTED BY CO, FOLLOWING PUBLICATION OF PRESS RELEASE AND UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources