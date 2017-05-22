BRIEF-Resapp Health updates on Australian paediatric study analysed using smartcough-c methodology
* Resappdx delivers excellent results in Australian paediatric study analysed using Smartcough-C Methodology
May 23 Traditional Therapy Clinics Ltd
* Acquisition of three franchise clinics
* Combined purchase price for these new clinics will be paid in cash by ttc and totals RMB 28.45 million
* Unit has entered into agreements to acquire three franchise clinics located in tianjin, jiangsu province, and tibet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Resappdx delivers excellent results in Australian paediatric study analysed using Smartcough-C Methodology
WASHINGTON, June 21 The White House is bringing together drone makers, wireless companies and venture capitalists on Thursday to look at ways government can help speed new technologies to the marketplace.
* Clovis Oncology announces exercise in full of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: