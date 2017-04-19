BRIEF-OPKO provides update to late-stage study of HGH-CTP in growth hormone deficient adults
* OPKO provides update to topline data of phase 3 clinical study of hgh-ctp in growth hormone deficient adults
April 19 Traditional Therapy Clinics Ltd :
* Through its unit, has entered into agreements to acquire three franchise clinics located in Hainan Province
* Combined purchase price for new clinics will be paid in cash by TTC and totals RMB 27.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to regain worldwide rights for Ceplene
* Syneron Candela announces shareholder approval of proposed acquisition by funds advised by apax partners