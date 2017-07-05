BRIEF-Alio Gold Inc Q2 average selling price realized was $1,252/oz
* Alio Gold Inc - gold production of 22,011 ounces for Q2 achieves upper end of production guidance
July 5 Trafigura Trading LLC :
* Trafigura signs agreement with Plains All American Pipeline to receive crude oil and condensate from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi, Texas
* Trafigura Trading LLC- long term deal starting with immediate effect, enables Trafigura to get up to 100,000 barrels of product per day at Corpus Christi
* Trafigura Trading - Commitment to enable co to buy from producers in Permian Basin, get crude, condensate for co's condensate splitters in Corpus Christi
* Sierra Metals Inc says its common shares have been approved for listing on NYSE market
* Cato Corp - sales for twenty-two weeks ended July 1, 2017 were $386.5 million, down 16% over sales of $460.9 million for twenty-two weeks ended July 2, 2016