BRIEF-Hydropothecary announces upsize of previously announced bought deal private placement financing to $25.0 million
June 26Trans Genic Inc
* Says it signs a joint research agreement with Immuno-Biological Laboratories Co Ltd, regarding Alzheimer's disease therapeutic drugs
* Quest Diagnostics announces intent to acquire Cape Cod Healthcare outreach laboratory business in Massachusetts
June 27 Linde AG's Lincare unit has agreed to pay $20 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the company of fraudulently billing the U.S. government for oxygen and respiratory care equipment.