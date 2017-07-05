July 5 Transalta Corp :

* Transalta Corp- Issued comments on Balancing Pools announcement regarding consultation process initiation

* Transalta - If Balancing Pool chooses to terminate Sundance PPAS, co expects to receive approximately $231 million in payment for net book value of assets

* Says ‍termination of PPAS is expected to provide Transalta with increased operational flexibility​

* Transalta corp- Proceeds from any termination would be used to reduce outstanding debt and fund growth opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: