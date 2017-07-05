BRIEF-Alio Gold Inc Q2 average selling price realized was $1,252/oz
* Alio Gold Inc - gold production of 22,011 ounces for Q2 achieves upper end of production guidance
July 5 Transalta Corp :
* Transalta Corp- Issued comments on Balancing Pools announcement regarding consultation process initiation
* Transalta - If Balancing Pool chooses to terminate Sundance PPAS, co expects to receive approximately $231 million in payment for net book value of assets
* Says termination of PPAS is expected to provide Transalta with increased operational flexibility
* Transalta corp- Proceeds from any termination would be used to reduce outstanding debt and fund growth opportunities
* Sierra Metals Inc says its common shares have been approved for listing on NYSE market
* Cato Corp - sales for twenty-two weeks ended July 1, 2017 were $386.5 million, down 16% over sales of $460.9 million for twenty-two weeks ended July 2, 2016