June 8 Transat At Inc

* Transat a.t. inc. - results for second quarter 2017

* Qtrly revenues of $884.3 million, compared with $888.2 million in 2016

* Qtrly diluted earnings loss per share $0.23

* : all figures in C$

* Transat AT Inc- "If current trends continue, results for second six-month period should also be similar to those of last year"