May 22 Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd:
* Transatlantic Petroleum - on may 17, 2017 Christopher R.
Elmore notified co he is resigning as interim principal
accounting & financial officer effective may 25, 2017.
* Transatlantic Petroleum - Fabian Anda, co's vice president
- finance, will serve as interim principal accounting and
financial officer, effective may 25, 2017
* Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd - company's board of directors
intends to commence a search for a chief financial officer - sec
filing
Source text: (bit.ly/2q4w8s4)
