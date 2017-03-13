March 13 Transcanada Corp

* Transcanada announces successful canadian mainline open season results

* Transcanada Corp - open season resulted in binding, long-term contracts from Western canada sedimentary basin gas producers to transport 1.5 pj/d of natural gas

* Transcanada Corp - term of contract is 10 years and has early termination rights that can be exercised following initial five years of service

* Transcanada Corp - targeted in-service date is november 1, 2017.

* Transcanada Corp - company intends to file an application for regulatory approval with national energy board in April 2017.